Fikile Gwadana Drive road tender process not transparent, costs astronomical – judge

Confusing amounts and a tender process that lacked transparency were some of the reasons the high court in Makhanda granted an interdict to stop the Fikile Gwadana Drive road rehabilitation project in Ezibeleni, pending a review application.

Amounts of R68m and then R99m for a 6.8km stretch of road, which eventually became 9.9km, contained in court papers in the matter between Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) and the Independents councillors and the Eastern Cape Black Contractors’ Forum, left the court with no choice but to rule in favour of the councillors and the forum.

Referring to the main report submitted by the EMLM and other respondents, the judge said: “Given the confusion that the report presents, it clearly cannot be said that the processes followed in awarding the said tender were transparent.”

The project has been halted pending a review application. The councillors and the forum want the tender process reviewed and set aside.

