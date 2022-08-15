Double murder rocks Komani

Four men who allegedly beat two suspected thieves to death in Komani and dumped their bodies in shallow graves near Roydon Farm this past weekend, are set to appear in the Queenstown magistrate’s court tomorrow on murder charges.

On Sunday, August 14, at about 8am, police were summoned to a complaint of murder at a hardware store in Komani Street and later found two bodies of unknown men dumped near Roydon Farm, captain Namhla Mdleleni said in a statement.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men were killed after they were accused of breaking into a hardware store in Komani Street. Police investigations led them to shallow graves, where the bodies were recovered.”

The suspects, aged between 27 and 35, led the police to the graves. The four were arrested and detained for murder.

Police have urged the community to “denounce such violent acts and to exercise restraint”.

“Criminal elements must be reported, perpetrators nabbed and handed to the police,” Mdleleni said.

