Heavy police presence as four men appear for Komani double murder

Four Pakistani nationals accused of beating to death two street dwellers in Komani and ditching their bodies in shallow graves near a farm about 10km away, appeared in court under close police watch earlier today.

Farman Mohammed, Rashid Mahmood, Adeel Rehman and Abdul Rehman, aged between 27 and 35, made a brief appearance in the Queenstown magistrate’s court on murder charges.

On Sunday, August 14, at about 8am, police were summoned to a complaint of murder at a hardware store in Komani Street and later found two bodies of unknown men dumped near Roydon Farm, captain Namhla Mdleleni said in a statement.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men were killed after they were accused of breaking into a hardware store in Komani Street. Police investigations led them to shallow graves, where the bodies were recovered.”

Attorney Jaco van Jaarsveld confirmed he represented the four men in court.

The court also heard that the state would oppose the release of the accused.

The case was postponed until August 23 for a formal bail application.

Meanwhile, the incident has left Komani residents in shock and murmurs of protest action have been doing the rounds.

