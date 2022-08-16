Three new MECs join Mabuyane’s cabinet

Three brand new MECs had joined Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s new cabinet after they were sworn in Bhisho on Tuesday.

The three, Zolile Williams, Bukiwe Fanta and Ntombovuyo Nkompane joined the cabinet to take up seats left vacant by the resignation of Public Works MEC Babalo Madikizela, and the axing of Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and Fezeka Nkomonye from the Provincial cabinet.

Williams will now take over from Xolile Nqatha as CoGTA MEC, while Nqatha moves to head up the Transport and community safety departments, both of which were previously led by Tikana-Gxothiwe.

Fanta will take over social development department after its incumbent Siphokazi Lusithi was moved to replace Nonceba Kontsiwe at the human Settlements department. Kontsiwe now moves to sport, Arts and culture department. Nkompane will fill up the post left vacant by Madikizela as public works MEC.

The other MEC s will retain their positions.

Making the announcement in Bhisho midday on Tuesday, Mabuyane said he was confident that his new team will bring the necessary experience in cabinet with the year and a half before its term ends in 2024.

This is a developing story.

By Asanda Nini