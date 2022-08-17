Unathi Mkefa residents blockade EMLM technical services department entrance

After reportedly going months without electricity, fed-up residents of Unathi Mkefa in Ezibeleni vented their fury by blockading the entrance to the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality’s (EMLM) technical services department with burning tyres this morning.

Saps members and Red Guard Security officers were at the scene while the office’s workers deserted their workplace. Some were seen standing next to vehicles metres away.

It was a second protest in as many days by the residents, with no response from the municipality, they told The Rep. “This community has been without electricity for three months. The challenge is that [the EMLM] has been making promises but not fulfilling them,” said one leader.

For more on the story including a response from the EMLM, read The Rep on Friday.