Third youth in brutal beating case has died, court hears

The Queenstown magistrate’s court heard today that the third youth in the August 14 brutal beating, allegedly inflicted by four Pakistani nationals and took the lives of his two friends, has also died.

This was revealed by attorney Sinesipho Mayinjana, representing the four Pakistani men charged with the double murder, in court today.

Mayinjana was cross examining investigating officer Sgt Mthimkhulu Keva.

The four foreign nationals, said to be in South Africa illegally, are charged with the brutal double murder of two Komani street dwellers they suspected of breaking into a hardware store and stealing items on August 11.

Farman Mohammed, Rashid Mahmood, Adeel Rehman and Abdul Rehman, aged between 27 and 35, allegedly beat to death Vuyisile Homo, 31, and Siphelele Dastile, 27, and dumping their bodies in shallow graves on Sunday, August 14. A third victim escaped with serious injuries.

The court is hearing their formal bail application.

