Comrades winner Dijana has no plans to quit job as security guard

Though he has received a big financial shot in the arm via his fantastic 2022 Comrades Marathon victory Tete Morena Dijana has no plans to quit his job as a security guard.

The down run novice bagged the R260‚000 winner’s prize money thanks to his 5 hrs 30 min 38 sec time that saw him outrun 2019 champion and Nedbank Running Club teammate Edward Mothibi (5:33:46). It was just Dijana’s second Comrades.

“I won’t leave my job. I will try to keep working and to balance what I have with what God has given me here. I think I should have an advisor who will tell me what to do with this [money]‚” he said.

Like many former Comrades Marathon winners Dijana is a man from a humble background and his success is sure to help turn his life around for the better.

Such are the rewards for talented sportspeople who work hard and follow the instructions of their coaches while learning from their more experienced teammates.

The 34-year-old learnt from Mothibi and went on to beat his mentor for the second time this year.

“I feel great. I really can’t believe it’s me who has won the Comrades‚” Dijana said.

Also delighted with his run was their teammate Dan Moselakwe who finished in third place (5:36:25).

“Yes‚ I am happy I am more than happy. When they [Dijana and Mothibi] broke away I was not ready and I let them go because I wanted to run at my own pace.

“I said to myself I am still young‚ and I am still learning so I will enjoy my pace and have fun‚ I want to be in the top 10 so this is something else to my life.”

– TimesLIVE

