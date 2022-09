Women will soon be able to apply for a domestic violence court order digitally and the reporting of gender based violence matters will be at their fingertips as it is only a matter of time before the new law system is rolled out.

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola informed residents at a GBV and femicide imbizo in Indwe on Friday to address the scourge plaguing Emalahleni, which is one of the hot-spot areas.