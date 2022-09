Stage 4 starts at 10am on Tuesday

A “sudden tripping” of three Kendal power station units has led to stage 4 load-shedding starting at 10am on Tuesday.

This will be in force until 5am on Thursday‚ said Eskom.

A day ago‚ the electricity utility had envisaged the country could move from stage 3 to stage 2 from Tuesday.

This is a developing story

