Romay van Rooyen was found dead in her home on Saturday. Her car was stolen‚ but nothing else was taken.

Police minister Bheki Cele has visited the family of slain magistrate Romay van Rooyen in Marina Da Gama‚ Cape Town.

The minister said the case had been handed over to the Hawks and that he saw the murder‚ which remains a mystery‚ as a direct assault on the state.

“It’s a serious concern … As the brother has said‚ this is an attack on the state [and its integrity]‚” said Cele.

Van Rooyen was found dead in her home by a relative on Saturday. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing except her car was missing. It was found the next day in Mitchells Plain.

Van Rooyen was a magistrate at the Vredenberg court but had a house in Marina da Gama‚ where she spent time with family at weekends.

Her brother‚ Taswell van Rooyen‚ said her career was her life and “she was one of the pillars of the criminal justice system”.

The generous and kind 50-year-old was unmarried and had no children‚ said her loved ones.

The family is awaiting postmortem results to understand how she died.

“My logic says this can’t have been a robbery because all of the valuables are there. They just needed a getaway vehicle and they took her car‚” Taswell said.

“There are so many scenarios going through our heads. When the family gets together everybody has their own theory. We’re all just dumbstruck.”

Previously‚ while working in the juvenile court‚ Van Rooyen was targeted and shot in the leg‚ but her family doesn’t suspect her murder is linked to any cases she was currently presiding over.

This is the second tragedy to strike the family. Her sister passed away less than a year ago‚ also in mysterious circumstances.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday‚ with Van Rooyen’s funeral taking place on October 1.

