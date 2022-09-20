Barkly Pass closed due to snow

The transport department in the province has urged road users to be vigilant and exercise caution on the roads following reports of snowfall at the Barkly Pass this morning.

The R58 route between Elliot and Barkly East has been closed after the Barkly Pass was covered in snow.

“Driving conditions are less than ideal. There is poor visibility and the roads are wet and slippery. There are some threats of rock-falls at some of our mountain passes. Officers on the ground are monitoring the situation and they will not hesitate to close any roads should they pose a danger to road users,” said provincial department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

Binqose also indicated that driving conditions along the N6 between Komani and Jamestown at the Penhoek Pass were cold, wet and misty, adding that emergency services were monitoring the situation.