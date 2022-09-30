‘I genuinely believed we’d found the solution to our energy problems’ — Ramaphosa on his 2015 promise

Steenhuisen had also asked Ramaphosa how energy minister Gwede Mantashe and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan remained in their positions while businesses and households were plunged into darkness, sometimes for up to 12 hours a day.

Ramaphosa rejected the calls to fire the two ministers responsible for energy provision, saying the rolling blackouts were not planned by anyone.

“Two weeks ago, to have almost 50% of our electricity generating capacity collapsing, one after the other, is not something planned by the minister nor by the Eskom CEO. It is something that happened and we are dealing with it,” he said.

Ramaphosa said when he announced the broader plan on energy almost two months ago, government had not foreseen Eskom would lose 50% of its capacity.

“In fact, what we wanted to do was to add more capacity and repair and maintain the fleet.

“It’s a process that is underway. Admittedly, some mistakes have been made along the way. We are looking at that and will be following through on what needs to be done.”

Ramaphosa revealed the costs to complete Medupi were close to R19bn, and the costs to complete Kusile were around R14bn.

All six Medupi units have reached the stage of commercial operation and the focus was on completing the balance of the plant and remedial works

Four out of six Kusile units are in commercial operation and the focus was on completing the commissioning of the remaining two units, he said.