Frontier Hospital searching for family of deceased man

Frontier Hospital social workers are searching for the relatives of deceased Dumisani Ginyigazi of KwaZakhele in Mlungisi.

According to hospital social worker Babalwa Pruscent, Ginyigazi was brought to the health institution by emergency medical services after he was found near a liquor store in town. He was admitted on September 16 but died on September 26. His date of birth is March 6 1988.

“Anyone who might know him is kindly requested to contact the social worker at Frontier Hospital on 045 808 4320/4200 or visit the Dirkeson ward,” said Pruscent.