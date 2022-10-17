Jaxa makes it to Tru FM Talent search Top 5

Mihlali Jaxa from Cacadu who is one of the contestants in the TruFM radio station TruTalent search competition was excited after making it to the Top 5.

“The thrill of waking up and chasing my dream is addictive because once I start I will never stop and the thought of being this close to something I have always wanted is so surreal. It does not only feel surreal but also keeps me awake at night,” she said.

“Sometimes I wake up and realise that being the next TruFM presenter is not solely dependent on me but the audience and the people around me as well. That realisation makes me push and work even harder when campaigning for votes. Nothing is as refreshing as seeing my dreams unfolding and coming into fruition,” added Jaxa.

To help Jaxa realise her dream, SMS Radio 11 to 39721, SMS’s cost R1.50. Free SMSes do not apply and people can vote as many times as they want.