Philani Clinic burgled, thieves make off with computers

The health department in the province indicated that interim measures have been put into place following a burglary at Philani Clinic, Mlungisi this week.

“The preliminary report indicates that the criminals broke a window to gain access and threatened the security guard on call. They vandalised patient files and some important documents, eventually fleeing with two computers,” said provincial health spokesperson Yonela Dekeda.

She said police were called to the scene and a case was opened. “Services will resume, with some services decanted to New Rest and Lizo Ngcana clinics as an interim measure,” she added.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said Mlungisi Police Station detectives were investigating a case of business robbery which occurred on Tuesday at about 2:50am. Mdleleni said no arrest has been made.

“Anyone who can assist with information can please contact Lt Colonel Bulelwa Lembese on 082 441 8178 or 08600 10111,” she said.