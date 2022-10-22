UPDATE| Chris Hani Jazz Festival proceeds

The Chris Hani Jazz Festival in Madeira Park is under way and members of the public are invited to attend after the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) was called in to diffuse tensions between the striking residents and the district municipality over the necessity of the festival being prioritised ahead of service delivery provisions for roads, water, electricity and sewerage problems.

The Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) said that the SAPS was monitoring the situation to ensure stability and safe access to the venue.

This follows continuation of a series of engagements with the Madeira Park community members who were objecting the use of the venue and blockading the entrance to the facility earlier today citing service delivery related issues.

“Jazz fans are invited to join the festival and indulge in soothing melodies and sensational rhythms of Gloria Bosman, Dumza Maswana and Ntsika including local jazz bands within the province.”

“We have had engagements with the Madeira Park community representatives prior to this date. The issues raised by the community are receiving attention and some are already being attended to by relevant stakeholders. We can confirm now that the jazz festival is currently underway,” CHDM spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said.

She added that the municipality wishes to convey it’s sincere apologies to all those who could not come earlier and those who were affected by the community unrest.

“Jazz artists from all districts have already arrived at the venue and will share the stage with renowned international figures in the genre,” Ganyaza said.

The festival is hosted in partnership with the provincial department of sports, arts and culture, Nelson Mandela Bay Theatre Complex and Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality.

By GCINA NTSALUBA