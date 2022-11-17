Seven family members gunned down while preparing for relative’s funeral

Seven relatives, aged between 29 and 79, were gunned down while mourning the death of another family member near Qunu in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday night.

The group was allegedly attacked by armed gunmen in Tantseka village in Sithebe administrative area near Bumbane Great Place. The gunmen demanded R50,000 in stokvel funds, according to surviving family members.

One of the victims reportedly died along the N2, not too far from the Ultra City in Mthatha, on his way to hospital.

The incident has shocked the family and community of Tantseka.

The victims have been identified as Nomasango Mkangeli, 79, Notawuzile Fukuzana, 68, Nokulunga Mgxada, 42, Gcobani Mgxada, 29, Phumzile Mgxada, 30, and Nkosikhona Mgxada, 29.

Six of the family members were shot dead inside a rondavel, while another was shot inside the main house.

“I don’t know what they want from this family,” said Mlamli Mgxada.

Mgxada said the incident happened as they were preparing to bury his wife, Novotile Mgxada, 62, who was shot dead last week. She was to be laid to rest on Saturday.

Neighbours said they were horrified and shocked at the attack.

DispatchLIVE By Sikho Ntshobane