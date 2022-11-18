Komani local’s hockey world cup scoop

It is not every day where you get to rub shoulders with some of the world’s best hockey players taking part in the competitive World Masters Hockey World Cup.

This exciting opportunity became a reality for Komani born Berucia Arends, 28, who was chosen as a Biokineticist for Spain’s hockey team.

This after SA got to host the 2022 edition of the world cup in Cape Town.

Arends who currently works at Allan Gray in Cape Town, in the company’s wellness department has an honours degree in sports science and biokinetics.

The former Balmoral Girls’ Primary and Queenstown Girls’ High School scholar said she used to play hockey at school and when she had to move to the Free State to further her studies, the transition forced her to take a break and focus on her academics.

Three months into university, Arends started playing again and later sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

“During my trips to the doctor I could not stop asking questions, my interest in human movement science grew. I stopped playing for quite some time and during my third year I attempted to play and I tore my ACL again.”

Arends had then taken a decision to pursue a course in sports science. “I enjoy helping other people achieve their sporting careers. It is more about helping someone get back to the sports field. I realised that things get taken away from you for different reasons.”

Although she cannot play hockey, she said she still had the opportunity to be part of the championships.

Mother Roleen Arends said: “I am so proud of my daughter. She is a child who is career driven and focused and has always been a people’s person. To me this means that I have done something good. Today’s youngsters resort to alcohol and drug abuse. To see that my daughter is on the right track and that she is an example to others makes me proud.”