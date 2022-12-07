Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has come to Johannesburg DA mayor Mpho Phalatse’s defence over her wedding with ActionSA’s Brutus Malada‚ saying it is none of the opposition party’s business.

Phalatse married Malada at the weekend. Pictures of the newlyweds trended on social media and drew mixed reactions from many people.

The marriage reportedly sparked tension within the DA caucus‚ with some members seeing it as a “betrayal”.

Speaking to IOL‚ DA federal council chair Helen Zille said Phalatse told her she had a pastoral blessing over the weekend and not a wedding.

She said Phalatse said the wedding would be held in March next year.

“It is her private life and I do not want to comment on what people do in their private lives. I wish them the greatest happiness together‚” said Zille.

Van Damme said Phalatse’s marriage was not the business of the DA caucus.

“Good Lord‚ how is Mpho’s wedding or pastoral blessing anyone’s business? I see a story says the caucus is upset because they see it as a ‘betrayal’. She can marry whoever she pleases. Creepy and weird cult mentality stuff.

“Focus on the coalition and delivering to Johannesburg‚” said Van Damme.

Sowetan reported Malada could be involved in a love triangle after a businesswoman said she was shocked to hear he got married because they were engaged.

Ntaka Tshifaro said Malada had paid lobola for her last year. However‚ Malada said he never paid lobola but had given Tshifaro’s family R5‚000 for ivula mlomo (icebreaker between families of the bride and groom to be).

Source: ARENA Holdings.