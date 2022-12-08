Madoda Papiyana becomes Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality mayor

The much-anticipated inauguration of Madoda Papiyana as the new mayor of Enoch Mgijima Local Municipal (EMLM) finally set sail at a special council meeting which was a the Jesus Christ Church today.

Papiyana ascended to the mayoral position after the council speaker Noluthando Nqabisa had announced the resignation of Thembeka Bunu as the mayor of EMLM.

The new mayor received 42 votes against DA councillor Tokkie Deysel who attained 12 from the 54 councillors who casted their voted through a ballot system.

Bunu who will form part of the mayoral committee, assumed her new role as the integrated planning economic development portfolio head. A position which was previously held by Sibusiso Mvana before his recent resignation from the municipality.

Meanwhile, the rest of the political heads position remain unchanged.