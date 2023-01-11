A social and digital advertising campaign by vehicle manufacturer BMW has been criticised by some black South Africans who feel it undermines their dignity. The brand says‚ however‚ it was intended to showcase diversity and inclusion.

The advert bears a tagline with the black pride phrase: “I am my ancestors’ wildest dream.” But what has infuriated some people is that in the advert there is a line through the word ancestors.

Guys does anyone have the email addresses for the big bosses at @BMW_SA I'm not okay still…… That advert was not ok. It was not appropriate. It was racist and I'm not ok with racism. Or do I organize a protest? — MissNtsikiMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 10, 2023

I think at @BMW_SA @BMW's goal is to create more of an controversial advert which is aimed at polarizing an audience. This is more of an attention-grabbing technique which brands use to spark productive conversations about certain sensitive social issues. https://t.co/olrWDTGfrC — Lebohang T. Silimela🇿🇦 (@Lebohang20S) January 8, 2023



The brand told TimesLIVE the campaign was launched in August 2022 for mainly social and digital assets.

“Completely locally produced‚ the advertising campaign was conceptualised to showcase South Africa’s diversity and inclusion‚ and not to question any person’s belief systems.

“The broader campaign was spun off into a number of smaller out-of-home executions‚ including the one pointed out by you. BMW South Africa understands the wording of this example might have offended fans of the brand‚ for which we unreservedly apologise‚” said BMW.

