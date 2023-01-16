Eskom can be fixed within the next 6 to 12 months, claims Mantashe

With the country plunged into stage 6 load-shedding and electricity tariff hikes on the cards, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe claims Eskom can be fixed within the next six to 12 months.

Speaking on eNCA, Mantashe said: “Eskom must do introspection. Do we have the capacity, technically, to deal with the crisis? If not, can we go out and look for that capacity? If we don’t do that, it will be a very complex problem.

“It will take us six to 12 months to sort the issue if we pay attention to the issue.”

Mantashe said Eskom should focus on power station maintenance to increase generation from its existing capacity.

“In Eskom, we have 48,000MW connected to the grid but Eskom at best can give us 26,000MW. There is 22,000MW that is idling but connected. It is not decommissioned and if there was a focus on servicing and maintaining those megawatts, we would not have load-shedding.”