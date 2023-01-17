More than 1,400 people died on South African roads over the festive season

More than 1,400 people died on South Africa’s roads over the festive season, with the highest number recorded in Gauteng, the only province to register an increase.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday released the statistics for 2022/23. He revealed that 1,451 people died, a 13.9% decrease compared to the previous year’s total of 1,685.

Mbalula expressed concern at the high number of pedestrian deaths over the festive season.

“Pedestrian fatalities remain a major source of concern. Pedestrian fatalities significantly increased by 10% year-on-year, from 31% in the previous period to 41%,” he said.

“Simply put, out of every 100 road crash fatalities, 41 are pedestrians. In Gauteng and Western Cape, pedestrian fatalities constitute 54%, implying that of every 100 people that died from a road crash, 54 were pedestrians.