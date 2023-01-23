Calls to dissolve Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality

By
Abongile Solundwana
-
POWE CRISES: Residents blocked the entrance at Queens Casino calling for basic service delivery from Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality officials Picture: ABONGILE SOLUNDWANA

Strike action looms as Komani civic organisations with residents plan to disrupt the Enoch Mgijima Local Municpality’s confidential council meeting at the Jesus Christ Church tomorrow.

The call to have the local municipality dissolved had formed part of the number demands that were raised by residents at a peaceful protest  march which took place at Queens Casino on Saturday.

Residents had blocked the two entrances to prevent the ANC Gala Dinner guests from accessing the venue until ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula addressed them. They were also at odds with the ruling party hosting its 111th Birthday Celebration while they were confronted with the power crises on the ground.

The peaceful protest action was fuelled by the technical power glitches that had plagued parts of Komani areas over the past week, with some even for  longer periods. Read full story in The Rep.

 

 

