Komani total shutdown under way

RESIDENTS: Protestors were on their way to close off businesses that were open during day one of the total shutdown in Komani Picture: UVIWE JARA

Enoch Mgijima residents demand finance minister Enoch Godongwana or Cogta minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to urgently address them concerning the dissolution of the council they want to take effect in Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality. The disgruntled residents took to the streets this morning on what is to be a two-day total shutdown protest action. Read The Rep for more.