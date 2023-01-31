SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries will receive their grant payments this week‚ starting with old age grant payments on Thursday.

Disability grant payments will be made on Friday‚ and social relief of distress (SRD) and other grant payments will be available from next week.

Sassa confirmed the dates on which recipients will receive their grants in February. All grants besides the R350 SRD payment can still be collected from post office branches.

According to the agency‚ payments will be made on:

Thursday February 2 — old age grants;

Friday February 3 — disability grants; and

Monday February 6 — all other grants will be paid from this date‚ including the children’s grant.

“There is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day. Once the money is in the account‚ it will remain there until it is needed‚” Sassa reiterated.

Fake news circulating online

Sassa warned the public against following or joining social media accounts that use the agency’s logo and information as their own.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi advised people to verify information.

“We are concerned about the increase in fake social media pages and groups spreading information about Sassa’s work. We will continue sharing Sassa job openings on our official pages or newspapers.”

He cautioned people about online scams‚ claiming Sassa has a R700 grant‚ saying it does not exist.

“If you’re in doubt‚ please visit your nearest Sassa offices or call our customer service number. Do not share your personal information with anyone.”

Gold payment card remains valid

The agency assured beneficiaries the gold payment card remains valid even though is it has an expiry date.

“Beneficiaries must not panic or succumb to scammers and circulating fake news that the card will expire in April 2023‚” it said.

Sassa said gold cards are authentic and can be used at Postbank‚ ATMs and merchants.

“Beneficiaries are encouraged to provide their private bank accounts to Sassa as another option for safe easy and payment. Sassa will in due course communicate changes if there are any.

“Fraudsters who pretend to be Sassa officials and target old people and people living with a disability must immediately be reported to the local police‚” said Sassa.

Source: ARENA Holdings.