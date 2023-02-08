Bonkolo Dam overflow wreaks havoc

A number of places including businesses and Life Queenstown Private Hospital along the Komani River floodplain were affected as a result of Bonkolo Dam overflowing.

In a joint statement, Chris Hani District Municipality spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza informed that the flooding occurred from heavy rainfall which began yesterday, which led Bonkolo Dam’s overflow to flood the Komani River.

“This happened in the early hours of the morning, affecting surrounding areas and the flow of traffic. Floods mostly affected low-lying areas with the disaster management team assisting to evacuate those in danger,” Ganyaza said.

Ganyaza said Enoch Mgijima Local municipality has identified the Gali Thembani as a shelter for those affected.

“Some of the streets which Pelem Road and Griffiths Street and bridges were also overflowing and had to be closed for the safety of motorists, with some already opened. The disaster management team is assessing the extent of damages and traffic officials monitoring the situation controlling traffic flow and providing alternative routes.”

Meanwhile, Life Queenstown Private Hospital confirmed that the ground floor of the facility had been flooded.

Border Kei, Life Healthcare regional manager exec Mathews Moavodi said all emergency protocols were properly followed as soon as the incident occurred, and all patients and employees were safe.

The Rep spoke to some residents at Thulandivile, Mlungisi who claim to have lost everything including identification documents, school books and school uniforms.

“Our children did not go to school, we are left with nothing. We have no food we are hungry and we have been told to go to Thobi Kula Indoor Sports Centre,” said Nombulelo Moni.

Another resident Cynthia Skeyi said: “All my appliances were floating in the water, food destroyed and all our clothes are covered in mud. We do not know what we are going to do after this.”

Ganyaza said no fatalities were reported indicating that constant updates will be provided. Read the full story in The Rep on Friday.

By Uviwe Jara and Abongile Solundwana