More than 70 displaced by heavy rains in Komani

At least 70 Komani residents have been relocated after overnight rains flooded an informal settlement.

Mop-up operations began on Wednesday morning after Bhede community residents were forced to vacate their homes and sleep in a community centre.

Chris Hani Municipality councillor assisting the flood victims, Sakhumzi Mkhunqe, said since early hours they had been moving people to the nearest sports centre.

“So far we have moved 70 people and there are more affected that we need to relocate to place of safety,” Mkhunqe said.

In a video circulating on social media, cars are seen in a flooded parking lot in another part of the town and water floods the passage ways of a private hospital.

The Chris Hani municipality issued a statement on Wednesday informing the public of the damage caused by the flooding.

Floods mostly affected low-lying areas, with the disaster management team assisting to evacuate those in danger, the statement read.

The Enoch Mgijima Local municipality has identified Gali Thembani Special School as a shelter for those affected.

Streets including Perlem Road and Griffiths Street, as well as bridges, were overflowing and had to be closed.

The disaster management team is assessing the extent of the damage, and traffic officials are monitoring the situation, controlling traffic flow and providing alternative routes.

