Gift of the Givers and Star Bakeries give aid to Komani flood victims

Gift of the Givers are currently giving aid to hundreds of flood victims who are sheltered at the Gali Thembani Youth Care Centre in Madeira Park, Komani. Gift of the Givers Eastern Cape coordinator, Corene Conradie said: “We received a call from Chris Hani District Municipality disaster management and Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality. We then immediately dispatched our trucks to Komani.”

Meanwhile, Star Bread Bakeries also donated bread, blankets, beanies and other food items to the families.

Star Bakeries brand ambassador Neliswa Jafta said: “We saw it important to come here to lend a helping hand. We are a brand that is known by the community so we felt we needed to assist.”

For more on this story read The Rep on Friday

By Pakamisa Moerane and Uviwe Jara