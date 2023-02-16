Local GovernmentNewsPolitics GALLERY I Komani Shutdown Continues By Uviwe Jara - February 16, 2023 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Residents listening attentively at Hexagon Picture: UVIWE JARA Residents closing the road in Cathcart Street Picture: UVIWE JARA A nap at Cathcart Road Picture: UVIWE JARA Komani Protest Action committee member addressing Komani residents at Hexagon Square. Picture: UVIWE JARA Residents watching the shutdown from the roof at Cathcart Road Picture: UVIWE JARA Komani Protest Action leaders addressing Komani residents Picture: UVIWE JARA Komani residents going to Hexagon Picture: UVIWE JARA Related