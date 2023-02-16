GALLERY I Komani Shutdown Continues

By
Uviwe Jara
-
Residents listening attentively at Hexagon Picture: UVIWE JARA
Residents closing the road in Cathcart Street Picture: UVIWE JARA
A nap at Cathcart Road Picture: UVIWE JARA
Komani Protest Action committee member addressing Komani residents at Hexagon Square. Picture: UVIWE JARA
Residents watching the shutdown from the roof at Cathcart Road Picture: UVIWE JARA
Komani Protest Action leaders addressing Komani residents Picture: UVIWE JARA
Komani residents going to Hexagon Picture: UVIWE JARA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply