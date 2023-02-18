Body found after floods hit Komani

A body of a missing occupant has been found after two vehicles were swept into the Komani River last evening in yet another devastating stroke of floods in Komani.

Earlier on a chopper had been searching for the missing occupant in the Komani River.

Meanwhile, two other occupants were rescued.

The event took place after Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) had issued a warning, along with some of the councillors from Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality on Wednesday. They were advising people stationed along the Komani River floodplain to exercise caution as Bonkolo Dam had begun to overflow for the second time around.

However, when heavy downpours descended last night, Life Queenstown Private Hospital, Queens Casino and Hotel, Mc Donalds and the bridge in Sprigg Street were once again met with the predicament of being saturated in water from the river swelling.

The water has since subsided in some areas and the river is back to normal, leaving behind damages that would have to be attended to.

Earlier on CHDM spokesperson, Bulelwa Ganya, had said most crossings in the area are submerged.

“ Two cars were swept away by a strong current along Owen / Sprigg Street into Komani river. Rescue teams managed to save two occupants whilst one is reportedly missing. A chopper has been requested to assist with the search. “

“Specialised rescue services have been activated to search for the missing person whose identity is known. Motorists are warned to be extremely cautious as some of the roads are inaccessible.”

Silvertown and Thulandivile informal settlements were also not exempted from the flood.

Ganyaza said the damages incurred along with the number of people affected are yet to be determined as teams were on the ground to assess the state of disaster.

“Our rescued teams are currently busy with evacuations. The Disaster Provincial office is also on-site, updates will be provided, she said.