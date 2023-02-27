‘Lay criminal charges in 7 days or we will sue you,’ says ANC in challenge to De Ruyter

The ANC on Sunday announced it is contemplating legal action against former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter who left his position with immediate effect in what was described as “a mutual agreement” after an explosive television interview.

During the interview with presenter Annika Larsen broadcast on eNCA on Tuesday night, De Ruyter made several allegations of wrongdoing and criminality in the ANC.

The party is now challenging De Ruyter to back his claims by laying criminal charges within the next seven days against those he believes to be behaving unlawfully.

“The ANC is firmly committed, through promoting and supporting policy, legislation, and action, to deal with any acts of corruption — or other forms criminality — and to hold any perpetrators to account. Corruption and criminality are implacable enemies of development and our commitment to build a better life for all,” said party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.