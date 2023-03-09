The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has issued a list of 11 demands it wants met before the planned “national shutdown” on March 20.

The federation will join the EFF in its “mother of national shutdowns” against load-shedding and other service delivery issues.

“Food and transport have become more expensive. If you loan money, you must pay it back at higher rates. Meanwhile‚ workers’ wage[s] have been declining while bosses’ profit has increased.

“The are more than 11-million unemployed people in South Africa. To live‚ the unemployed and lowest paid workers must received [a] basic income grant of R1‚500 and a job guarantee scheme‚” Saftu said.

Saftu’s demands are:

jobs for the unemployed at a living wage;

end load-shedding;

implement a universal basic income grant;

lower the cost of living;

a minimum wage of R72 per hour for all workers;

end crime and violence against women and children;

transition to renewable energy without job losses;

renationalise certain entities‚ including SAA;

reverse budget cuts and increase government spending in critical areas of service delivery;

expand the public sector wage bill for better pay for teachers‚ nurses‚ officers and social workers; and

pay government workers well and protect collective bargaining.

Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said the union had agreed to participate after the EFF requested it.

