EFF leader Julius Malema has asked for donations to “finance the revolution” ahead of the party’s 10th anniversary.

Malema on Monday shared a video asking for donations from “peace-loving South Africans and revolutionaries from the African continent and the diaspora”.

He said the donations can be as little as R10 to finance the anniversary.

“Our organisation will be celebrating 10 years of unbroken struggle‚ 10 years of anti-corruption‚ 10 years of fighting racism‚ 10 years of being in the forefront of the land.

“Ten years of making sure that the African people are represented without fear or favour‚ 10 years of ensuring that black professionals are not looked down [on] but rather are respected and treated as their counterparts‚” said Malema.

“We need resources to finance this organisation. Without resources‚ this organisation will never succeed. It depends on genuine donations and contributions from peace-loving South Africans and revolutionaries from the African continent and the diaspora.

“We call upon all of you to make donations to the EFF because we must finance our own revolution. If we don’t finance our own revolution‚ counter-revolutionaries will hijack it.”

CIC @Julius_S_Malema calling on all peace loving South Africans, revolutionaries from the African continent and the diaspora to finance our own revolution. Here is how you finance your revolution: ⁃SMS 38172 to donate R10 ⁃SMS 40090 to donate R20 ⁃SMS 42191 to donate… pic.twitter.com/0W5g94rlcG — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 8, 2023

The EFF also asked for donations of cows‚ vegetables‚ groceries‚ T-shirts and buses for the 10th anniversary celebration at FNB Stadium on July 29.

“You can donate anything in your means to express how over the past 10 years the EFF has touched your life. No donation is too small‚” said the party.

Last year‚ Malema was called a “hypocrite” and a “flip-flopper”‚ after revelations that his party received more than R2.1m in donations from billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s companies.

An Electoral Commission (IEC) report showed Motsepe‚ through his companies African Rainbow Minerals and Harmony Gold‚ donated about R13.5m to the big five political parties.

The EFF declared a total of R3.1m. It received payments of R1.1m from each of Motsepe’s companies.

The Political Party Funding Act requires parties to declare all donations of more than R100‚000 to the IEC.

The declaration came after Malema questioned Motsepe and his billionaire status‚ saying he was pretending to be a billionaire.

“I am not sure Patrice Motsepe is a billionaire‚ shame. I am not sure … sometimes I have [a] suspicion that [he is] an impostor. I am not sure. I don’t agree‚” said Malema.

“Majority of black billionaires are impostors‚ they are posturing. They do not own and control the claims that they are owning [sic].”

The EFF‚ in March‚ received an “in-kind donation” of R202‚600 from Car Junction. The donation was in the form of party branded T-shirts and caps.

