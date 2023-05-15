Celebrity aesthetics doctor Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s recent “prison glow up” has the streets talking‚ with many questioning how she has her makeup‚ hair and nails done while behind bars.

Magudumana‚ who is linked to the convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester‚ first appeared at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court with her face covered in an N95 mask.

During her second appearance‚ the court ordered her to reveal her face to confirm her identity.

“The court itself must be satisfied with the identity [of the accused]. We might find that’s not the person. But the court needs to be satisfied it is indeed the person being charged.”

Thereafter a “glammed up” Magudumana appeared with her nails‚ hair and makeup done. She was spotted wearing a ring‚ an item usually taken and kept by prison officials after an accused is arrested.

The doctor‚ who wore bold red lipstick‚ wore sports brand Nike for her appearance.

This drew mixed reactions from many who said she doesn’t “look like her problems”.

Speaking to SABC News‚ the correctional services department said an accused person who has not been sentenced has access to their belongings when they go to court and access to hair salon services in prison run by inmates which are part of training programmes.

“There are accredited skills development programmes in the correctional centres that help inmates to acquire skills that will make them employable or self-employed‚” said the department’s spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

According to an official report on prison conditions‚ the Kroonstad female prison is “clean‚ orderly and comfortable” and inmates are well-cared for.

“There is a hair salon in the prison and many inmates are made up‚” the report read.

Regarding jewellery‚ the department states “only A-group maximum and medium/minimum category prisoners may be allowed to wear watches/wedding ring/wedding band and jewellery for religious purposes”.

