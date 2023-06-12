Eastern Cape Liquor Board issues stern warning against ‘pens down’ parties

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) has issued a stern warning to matric pupils planning “pens down” parties as June examinations draw to a close.

The board said it was alarmed some pupils have started making plans to organise “pens down” parties in the province.

“The ECLB condemns this behaviour in the strongest terms and urges pupils to refrain from this tendency.

“These parties tend to end in disaster‚ as was the case with the catastrophic Enyobeni Tavern incident when 21 young people died in June 2022‚” it said.

The ECLB also warned liquor traders to not host “pens down” parties in their establishments‚ saying this is a gross violation of their trading conditions and a criminal offence.

“We urge pupils and other members of the community to report these cases to the ECLB and police.

“Principals of all schools must heighten the message on ‘no to pens down’. We implore our ambassadors and other responsible pupils to be vigilant inside and outside school and to report to school authorities any suspicious actions by their fellow pupils.”

The liquor board urged school ambassadors and members of the community to report liquor traders who plan to host “pens down” parties and those who serve alcohol to underage persons to 0800 000 420 or send a WhatsApp message to 076 4036 223.

“The board will take drastic actions against any liquor outlet that is non-compliant by‚ among other things‚ selling alcohol to underage persons and hosting the abhorrent pens down parties.”

Source: ARENA Holdings.