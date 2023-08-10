Two men caught in separate incidents speeding on the N1 freeway were arrested on Tuesday evening in Sandton and Midrand.

The Gauteng traffic police high-speed unit arrested a 26-year-old speedster in Sandton driving a blue BMW M3 Coupe at 275km/h in a prescribed 120km/h zone.

Another man‚ a 23-year-old‚ was caught driving a white Mercedes-Benz at 222km/h on the N1 in Midrand.

“The drivers were arrested on the spot and detained at Midrand and Sandton police stations.

“The driver detained in Sandton was travelling with two male occupants and alleged they were rushing to a sporting tournament‚” said Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane.

He said the speedsters were expected to appear in the Midrand magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of reckless and negligent driving and alternative charges of exceeding the general speed limit of 120km/h.

“Speeding remains one of the biggest risks to road safety in the province. The conduct of drivers on Gauteng roads is not acceptable and this calls for stringent measures to curb this unwarranted behaviour. Most fatalities are caused by driving vehicles at an excessive speed‚” said Maremane.

He said traffic police would intensify patrols on freeways‚ streets and public places in clearly marked vehicles to prevent road traffic violations.

