ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has hailed political parties in the “multiparty charter for South Africa” for putting their differences aside and finding ways to oust the ANC.

The multiparty charter consist of the DA‚ IFP‚ FF Plus‚ ActionSA‚ United Independent Movement‚ Spectrum National Party and Independent South African National Civic Organisation.

The parties gathered at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on Wednesday.

“It is the first time opposition political parties come together‚ put differences aside and try to provide a viable alternative to a failed and uncaring government‚” said Mashaba.

“[The] ANC will lose its majority and South Africans know this‚ but they have never seen opposition parties putting aside [their] differences to give them hope. As ActionSA‚ we commit ourselves to this national convention and have revealed how more than 91% of South Africans want this project to succeed.”

He said there should be no ambiguity about the removal of the ANC and the agreement must be defined in a positive vision for South Africa‚ not against other political parties.

“We must start building confidence by removing an ANC/EFF government in Johannesburg. How can a national agreement happen when we ignore Johannesburg residents who suffer under an ANC/EFF government? This we need to confront head-on‚” Mashaba said.

The “multiparty charter for South Africa” reached a consensus to chart the formation of a conglomerate that will take on the ANC in next year’s national elections.

Convention chairperson Prof William Gumede said a coalition agreement had been built and what was left was to iron out a few key issues.

“Yes‚ there’s a convention. The negotiations have been [there] before the convention and some of the sticky points were discussed or agreed upon or wrestled to get agreements and tomorrow [Thursday] is another day. There’s still some critical issues outstanding‚ though it was a significant day‚ really substantial issues to hold the coalition [together]‚” he said.

