A 20-year-old man from Hillbrow‚ Johannesburg‚ always believed he could win the Lotto jackpot — and has done so.

The young and fortunate player is the latest Lotto winner‚ bagging a prize of R22‚463‚200.90.

“I always believed I could win the jackpot‚ as I’ve seen other players win. Persistence truly pays off‚” he said.

The winning ticket was from Lotto draw 2361 on August 19.

The player wagered R40 and selected his own six lucky numbers.

He has in the past won R11‚000. According to Ithuba‚ the winner is eager to invest his newfound wealth‚ particularly in property.

Revealing his strategy‚ he said he consistently played the same numbers each time and it paid off.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“We are overjoyed to witness another life-changing moment created through the National Lottery. This success story underscores the life-enhancing impact the National Lottery can have. We wish the winner all the best as they embark on this new chapter, and we look forward to supporting their dreams and aspirations‚” Mabuza said.

