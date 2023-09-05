As Eskom’s generating capacity weakened at the weekend‚ leading to worsened load-shedding‚ electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa trended on social media for the wrong reasons.

The minister ruffled feathers after being captured on video entertaining crowds with dance moves during the ANC’s election manifesto review at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. However‚ his jubilation was not well received by some as Eskom implemented stage 5 load-shedding at midday that day.

The power utility attributed this to multiple generation-unit failures and by Tuesday morning load-shedding was upped to stage 6.

Ramokgopa sparked a backlash on social media‚ with some saying he had nothing to celebrate. This sparked debate regarding whether he was solving the energy crisis.

“Our minister of electricity is better left to dancing than doing his job at the moment. The country is suffering under this weight of load-shedding. Our country is near a failed state. I’m appalled‚” said Ricky Singh.

Meanwhile‚ others were impressed with the minister’s moves‚ describing him as “flexible”.

The debate continues social media:

There is nothing to celebrate or dance about when you look at the state of our country. — Village Lawyer ⚖️ (@Malatjie_) September 4, 2023

After all this dancing they hit the nation with Stage 6 pic.twitter.com/Sp5VDkYao9 — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 4, 2023

That time celebrating this nonsense ???????????? pic.twitter.com/dN4YHWnede — Riri (@RefilweDikgale) September 3, 2023

