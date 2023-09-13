The founding president of the IFP and traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch‚ Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi‚ will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The change of dates was confirmed by the KwaZulu-Natal government. It said the decision came after the family had considered several factors that would have made the initial date‚ Friday‚ impractical.

Buthelezi‚ who turned 95 two weeks ago‚ died in the early hours on Saturday.

The provincial government said the family also sought to accommodate the state processes following the declaration by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the funeral will be a special official funeral category 1.

Ramaphosa made the announcement on Tuesday.

Buthelezi served as the first home affairs minister in a democratic South Africa.

The state and provincial funeral policy accords special official funerals category 1 to persons of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the president.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the Buthelezi family has expressed gratitude for categorising the funeral‚ saying this was a befitting recognition for the contribution and dedication Buthelezi made to the country.

“The declaration of a special official funeral category one by President Ramaphosa is an appropriate honour for the life and times of Umntwana waKwaPhindangene. We call on all peace-loving people who appreciated Prince Buthelezi to uphold his legacy by conducting themselves in a manner befitting to his stature‚” said Dube-Ncube

The funeral service will take place at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Stadium in Ulundi on Saturday from 9am.

TimesLIVE

Source: ARENA Holdings.