World record at Queen’s

In 1950 Wynton Edwards, captain of the Queen’s College first XI, would make history

Decades ago Queen’s cricket coach Ivan Busse remarked: “Many Queenians have made outstanding successes of their sporting careers, here and overseas. There are those who have gained international and provincial honors in sport. There are three such achievements which I regard as remarkable because of the discipline, application and character they reveal.”

On March 25 1950, one of these remarkable achievements would manifest.

It was described as being a clear, fine day with no wind at all followed by gusty, though slight winds as the innings progressed.

Wynton Edwards, captain of the Queen’s College First XI, would make history by taking 10 wickets for 0 runs in 9.7 overs, an almost impossible feat against a strong opposition in Selborne, a leading South African cricketing school.

“Young Edwards clean bowled five batsmen and had five caught off his out-swingers, varied by the

occasional in-swinger. At times he moved the ball quite 12 inches (30cm) against the wind. The innings over,crowds of cheering, cap throwing schoolboys and masters literally swept the central figure of this world-record breaking performance off his feet.”

“The Selborne batsmen were the most enthusiastic in their congratulations. Cricket is a wonderful game!” stated A.W. Rider.

The best ball of the day was the first ball of Edwards 10th over. It was a fast in-swinger which fizzed off the pitch and struck the top of the middle stump to bounch high in the air and hit the sight screen,about 40m behind the batsman.

There was an expected hush as the last man, Jones, took his stance at the wicket. He played out five balls, but the sixth, which beat him all ends up, swung inwards and scattered his stumps.

Busse, umpiring the game from Edwards’ bowling end, was relieved to have not given any man out LBW. Crickett, however, is a team game and praise needs also be given to the rest of the team fielding for not conceding a single run off of the 77 balls bowled by Edwards and only 10 runs off the balls

bowled by Victor Maitland.

Edwards himself was too overcome by the occasion to realize fully that he had broken a world record. He was carried off the field by the very sporting opposing team. However between the coaches and umpires was a kind of silence, as they did’nt know what to say in the face of such an extraordinary feat.“

A world record? Well, it cannot be bettered and it all happened on the Queen’s College Parry-Davies Field.” Busse