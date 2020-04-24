Hidden costs reduce value of food parcels for needy

The provincial budget for the 2020/2021 financial year for Sassa for the provision of food parcels was R45,584,000.

The funds have been divided across districts, with Nelson Mandela Bay allocated R5,925,920 — translating to about 72 food parcels per ward for the metro’s 60 wards.

Despite the effort to feed people, some spaza shops in the city have been looted — and residents are warning of more looting to come.

This comes as some councillors have been accused of stealing food parcels meant for the poor across SA, with the Bay EFF laying a complaint with police last week against ANC Ward 56 councillor Mambalu Mgcokoca.

She has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the allegation as “nonsense”.

Maqetuka said the food parcel contractors had their own costs that had to be considered.

“The national office in Pretoria conducted market research to get the cost of the food items, allowing the chosen contractor to charge a reasonable price.”

He said the qualifying recipients were Sassa beneficiaries who had no money on their Sassa cards, along with people who were unable to secure a grant before last month.

“If a person had a job like washing cars, those people wouldn’t be able to go to work now.

“If you tendered an application for a social grant and you were awaiting the finalisation of your application, you qualify,” Maqetuka said.

According to Maqetuka, people needed to apply with their ID number among other criteria.

This helped Sassa identify people who had applied for social grants and were waiting for a response along with those who had already qualified.

Sassa would then contact these people and ask them specific questions, which he declined to provide.

“People can apply for food parcels using our toll-free number.

“We appeal to the community to identify people who need help and refer them to Sassa officials,” Maqetuka said.

He said reducing the initial provision for food parcels from R1,365 to R1,200 had allowed the department to buy more of the packages.

Meanwhile, desperate residents have warned of mass looting if food is not supplied.

Motherwell resident Nosipho Nazo warned that spaza shops would be looted before the end of the month in the township.

“We will start with the foreign national shops. Then we will go to town, which is a stone’s throw away,” she said.

“You don’t know how cruel a hungry person can be.”

In Missionvale, Ricardo Jafta said if the lockdown was extended they would have no choice but to loot.

“The scrap metal dealers are closed. We can’t sell metal.

“Things will get really bad soon. What’s happening in Cape Town will happen here,” Jafta said.