Local police ensure lockdown compliance

Police dropped by a local doctor’s practice today to monitor if national lockdown regulations were being observed.

Dr Nopasika Pinzi and staff at her gynaecologist and obstetrician practice in Komani were facilitating the donation of food parcels to indigent people from Ezibeleni.

The officers, led by brigadier Pumla Mavuka from the Queenstown police station, discouraged a soup kitchen that was also being run during the food donation.

Earlier this week, Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality mayor Luleka Gubula outlined the guidelines for businesses that wanted to succor the destitute during lockdown.

In a video statement shared by the municipality on Facebook on Monday, Gubula encouraged residents and businesses to lend a helping hand to the needy as the lockdown persisted.

“We are currently facing a huge challenge because of Covid-19 which no one has ever planned for. The last time we had such a problem some of us or most of us were not even born……….a hundred years back. Now that we are on lockdown we really see suffering people.”

Gubula encouraged those who wished to donate to work with her office, this to ensure aid reached more people and lockdown rules were adhered to.

“We wish the donations could be centralized through the office of the executive mayor. When we say donations should be centralized, we do not want to hold the donations.

“We want to know those that wish to donate to certain communities so as to avoid double-dipping, where certain groups keep benefiting while there are other people who get nothing,” she said.

Businesses and individuals must also approach the mayor’s office to get guidelines on how the donations can be carried out, Gubula said.