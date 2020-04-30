R1bn worth of PPE for SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to receive a R1bn consignment of critical personal protective equipment (PPE) donated by global internet group, Naspers South Africa today, according to a press statement from The Presidency.

The handover will take place at the Takealot Distribution Centre in Kempton Park.

The group’s overall aid in response to the pandemic in South Africa is R1.5bn, consisting of R1bn in PPEs and R500m to the Solidarity Fund.

The statement said the Naspers donation will be a significant contribution to healthcare and to the partnership between government, the private sector and civil society to fight against Covid-19.

“Naspers procured the PPE and other medical supplies at great speed through its logistics and warehousing capability in Takealot, and the group’s Tencent enterprise in the People’s Republic of China.”

According to the statement, the president would also be taken through a state-of-the art high-tech distribution process of the PPE to various parts of the country.