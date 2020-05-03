Locals let loose in level 4 lockdown melee

Despite the government imploring the nation to abide by the softer regulations, many South Africans behaved as if the coronavirus pandemic was not even a threat any more.

Government stipulated that wearing face masks and maintaining social distance was a prerequisite, but on the streets of East London on Friday thousands of people paid scant respect to these directives.

The majority of residents in Duncan Village were not wearing face masks when the Dispatch team drove through the township, while social distancing was not practised at all.

Hundreds of people were going about their businesses, washing cars or standing around hawkers’ stalls. Children played in the streets without a care in the world.