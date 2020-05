Social Development MEC, Siphokazi Lusithi, is pleading with the elderly to send their family members to collect their grants at pay points as they are less vulnerable to the virus.

“We are encouraging people not to go in large numbers to the payment points.”

Lusithi said those who were able to delay collecting the money at a later stage should do so.

”This will go a long way in reducing the numbers at our pay points and in ensuring that social distancing is maintained,’’ the MEC said.