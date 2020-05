A well-known Komani spaza shop owner was recently arrested for allegedly raping his daughter and granddaughter.

Komani police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said the 60-year-old man, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of the complainants, faces two counts of rape where victims are his 40-year-old daughter and 14-year-old granddaughter.

“The man, who is still in custody, will appear in court on Friday for a formal bail application,” said Mdleleni.