Reusable masks a business opportunity

The compulsory wearing of a reusable mask to fight Covid-19 has presented an alternative opportunity for people like James Obeng Darko to make a living while the lockdown regulations remain unlifted for hairstylists.

“I start selling masks around Komani from 9am until all items are finished. After that I head for home to rest. I then begin my sewing in the evening, from 8pm until 4am. I make 100 masks during that period,” says Darko, who started selling cloth masks four days ago.

He says he has to get up and do something to earn some money to feed his wife and children.

However, he says he has noticed that the demand for masks is slowly fading away.

“I wish I would have begun sooner; the demand is decreasing. This is due to the fact that masks are reusable, once a person buys one they can wash, iron and wear it for the next month or two.

“The one thing I commend the government for is getting everyone to put on the reusable masks because not everyone has a hand sanitizer,’’ he says.