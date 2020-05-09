Elderly Komani woman murdered in home for the aged

Police are on the hunt for suspects involved in the brutal killing of an 89-year-old woman in an old age home in Komani.

According to a statement issued by the police, the woman’s body was discovered by a neighbour on Thursday around 9am. “The neighbour who went to check on her in an old age home where she is alleged to have resided noticed that she was not responding. The manager was immediately informed and on investigation, the elderly woman was found already deceased with wounds on the upper body. The police were called to visit the scene of the crime and a murder case was subsequently opened for investigation.”

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said law enforcement officers will not rest until the perpetrators of the crime are found and brought to book. “This has sent shockwaves in the corridors of the SAPS and everything possible will be done to ensure that whoever is involved in this horrendous act, faces the wrath and full might of the law. Crimes against women and children remain a priority for the South African Police Service. Disrespect and the violation of the rights of the elderly in our society cannot be tolerated regardless of any reasons advanced by the perpetrators,” Ntshinga asserted.

The motive for the killing is unknown and no arrest has been made. Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with information to contact Detective Sgt Singatwa Dimaza on 0783263774 or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 0860010111.